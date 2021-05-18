To the editor: It is disappointing to see no reaction to the lead article that appeared in The Eagle last week referring to the strains on delivery of pediatric dental care in Massachusetts. ("Amid pandemic stress and stagnating dental care reimbursements, Berkshire dentists pull out of MassHealth," Eagle, May 2.)
The issue was publicized by two pediatric dentists in Berkshire County being forced to make the decision to curtail their availability to treat the young segment of population with distressed health care means due to low or nonexistant Mass Health reimbursement levels. Most of these needed services for financially strained families are supported by meager, insufficient reimbursement to the dentist, who, along with the youngster, depends on Mass Health coverage for at least some basic level of care.
The bureaucratic wisdom falls on the premise that taxpayer support for the low-income families cannot solve many deeper needs and that some care is better than none. Additionally, many erroneously subscribe to the fact that so-called “baby” teeth fall out and therefore are expendable in the long run. “No permanent deficit,” alas, is not even close to being true.
Pediatric Dentistry is far from simply filling or extracting teeth. Obligation to recognize neonatal defects begin the continued concern to correct function, speech, nutritional and appearance disorders. Growth and development of the face and jaws should be guided by professional scrutiny. Often interrupted or deviated by airway stricture, breathing impediments, oral habits and sleep deficit, facial deformity may occur. Scrutiny for neoplastic growths and tumors is constant. Nutritional guidance is so important during these formative years for both caries control and metabolism for strong bone and teeth themselves.
Contrarily, the so-called expendable primary teeth serve a valuable roadmap for the growth and development of the jaws and face. Premature loss of these teeth, or their destruction by decay, causes jaw collapse, pain and eating disorders. Later, crowding and facial deformity ensue necessitating orthodontic intervention, sometimes including surgery.
The financial dissuading of regular developmental care pushes it harder to get regular dental visits for this vulnerable population. It only postpones the inevitable — more damage, more repair, more dysfunction, perhaps more discomfort and pain. But the bigger misfortune, other than the human factors, is that the intended savings to health agencies and their coffers for demurring on fair reimbursement for these basic preventive and protective service expenses will be dwarfed by the future costs that will be astronomically multiplied for what lies ahead.
Our young patients deserve much better.
Dr. Ronald I. Maitland, DMD, Lenox
The writer is a retired associate professor at New York University’s College of Dentistry and a visiting professor at the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine.