Letter: We still await full accountability two years after Jan. 6 riot

To the editor: As we approach the anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021, I recall the letter to the editor I wrote on Jan. 7 that was published on Jan. 8.
I wrote, in part:
"I am angry this morning because of the terrible attack on our Capitol yesterday. I don't think I am as angry at the mob ... but at the people who have facilitated the mob by encouraging the fight to oppose the results of the November election."
Today, many members of the mob have faced legal jeopardy, but I still await action by the Department of Justice to hold accountable those who facilitated the mob, which included many who were in government positions and their advisers. This included our twice-impeached former president.
This group must not be able to escape their responsibility for the design and encouragement of the insurrection, which was a blatant attempt to execute a coup and prevent the inauguration of the newly elected president.
Judith Kazer Lamet, Pittsfield