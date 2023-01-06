Letter: We want community to have closer look at Greylock Glen project details

To the editor: Has anyone been paying attention to what is going on with the Greylock Glen project? ("Adams says yes to a Lenox developer's $15 million Greylock Glen campground proposal," Eagle, Dec. 15.)
The selectmen for the town of Adams have approved a developer to create the campground at the glen. The meeting was held on Dec. 14. The developer, Shared Estates, buys large estates and transforms them into high-end Airbnbs.
Did you hear about the meeting? Here’s what happened:
They gave a presentation regarding developing the campground at the glen. The proposal is for a luxury “camping” area that essentially defies the definition of camping. It will include 35 luxury “cabins” with granite counter tops, showers, marble bathrooms, year-round heat, electricity and kitchens.
There will be 19 mirrored cabins. Research needs to be conducted to determine if they are dangerous for birds and bats. The plan also includes nine airstream trailers that are 22 feet long. All of these dwellings will be at the base of Mount Greylock along the eastern edge of the Gould Farm property (now Chenail Crofts).
This proposal was voted to go forward by the Select Board.
What happened to the voices from townspeople who were for the original proposal that talked about “rustic campsites”? What about no trailers over 15 feet? This idea seems out of character for a campground at the base of Mount Greylock, where people come to hike, ski and enjoy the solitude of the outdoors. Instead of starting your hike at the edge of the forest, you will be starting in a colony of 35 cabins, 19 mirrored buildings and 9 airstream trailers.
This is a state resource and should be a concern to everyone in the commonwealth.
We are requesting another public meeting/presentation and an extended comment period and project review so more people can learn about this project.
Robin Avery, Adams
Leni Fried, Adams
Heather Linscott, Adams
Rosemary Wessel, Pittsfield
Robin Avery and Heather Linscott are abutters to the proposed Greylock Glen project. Leni Fried represents The Old Stone Mill Center. Rosemary Wessel represents Berkshire Environmental Action Team. All four write on behalf of 30 other individuals.