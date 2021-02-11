We will not accept PCB dump in Lee
To the editor: It was heartbreaking to see your editorial on Feb. 4, especially following Larry Parnass’ factual news report the day before on the Housatonic River Initiative’s appeal being filed in Washington by our pro bono Boston attorneys, who believe we have a strong case similar to others that are being filed across the country.
Parnass’ article should have been the lead news story. It featured the amazing steps forward being taken by longtime Housatonic River advocate Tim Gray and the HRI. I was looking forward to The Eagle’s editorial opinion. I was hoping that you would finally understand that we have a valid legal challenge, one that has a chance to be a landmark decision, one that could help change the course of pollution of our land by big business. Instead, you proclaimed “Rest of River naysayers should heed Lee board” and quoted the words of a Lee selectman: “We don’t have to like it, but we have to deal with it.”
Please help us get the facts out about why HRI is trying to stop the dump in Lee. Simply put, all the toxic waste should be shipped out of the Berkshires to a certified toxic waste dump site, as was set forth by the EPA in the original Rest of the River cleanup decree. When GE protested this decision and won in the EPA federal court of appeals two years ago, the EPA was told to go back and develop a defense of their standing order to ship all the waste out of the county. Instead, a federal negotiator was brought in to find a compromise between GE and the EPA. The locals sitting at the table were simply pawns, one played against the other, ending up with all those sitting at the table being “educated” by their GE/EPA advisors in private negotiations as to why a toxic waste dump sited in the Town of Lee was the best-case scenario.
We are one of the neighbors of this dump. We don’t like it and will not accept it. Time is in our favor as we fight to have all this toxic waste shipped to a certified toxic waste dump.
Clare and Edward Lahey, Lee