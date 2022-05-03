To the editor: Baseball caps do not protect your head from concussions or brain injury.
I figured I should start this letter with a basic concept of biking.
Sunday was a beautiful day. I decided to go biking on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail.
It was just resurfaced and it was great. There were many people taking advantage of the day and the trail. Mothers, fathers, children, all riding their bikes — but no helmets, just baseball hats.
Yes, that’s right, I’m one of those people wanting other people to wear a helmet when biking. Some of the young children that were biking had helmets, knee pads, elbow pads, possibly a bulletproof vest, but their parents had nothing but baseball caps. Who will take care of your well-protected children when you have the head injury? Get a helmet.
That rail trail is just as dangerous as riding in the street. So get a helmet, not a baseball cap.
Sal Angelo, Lee