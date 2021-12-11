To the editor: I've just read the letter from Mr. Brookman about his faith and sentiments about mask mandates being coercive. ("Letter: Mask directive feels coercive," Eagle, Dec. 7.)
I surely appreciate hearing from someone with such strong faith. I have thought a great deal about the subject of public health mandates, mask-wearing in particular, and have concluded that the salient point is not how we each feel about wearing our masks. It strikes me that our individual preferences are irrelevant.
Mask-wearing is for others and it is a minor inconvenience. It is my understanding that Jesus' focus was purely on others. He embodied true charity. Whether you like it or not or think it keeps the virus from spreading or not, I ask you, please, wear your mask for me. I'm wearing mine for you. Let's all take this small step for one another.
Sarah Williams, Sheffield