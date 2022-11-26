To the editor:
The debate in Stockbridge about a residential tax exemption is complicated and interesting. "Complicated" because we really do depend upon second homes to prop up our economy and to add a vibrancy to the area. "Interesting" because no one sees themselves as "rich" — yet the definition of a second home indicates that in an area where many cannot properly afford a primary residence, some folks choose to have a second (or third or even a fourth) home. So, are second-home owners "rich"? Maybe not uber-wealthy, but certainly very well off.
Should their property tax bill be reflective of that luxury? Probably, to some degree.
The question becomes how to best do that. Not having kids in the schools is a poor indicator of the lack of cost they force communities to bear. They cause roads to be plowed and salted that, save for their presence, would never be maintained in the winter in some communities. They cause an extension of infrastructure to accommodate their presence. And yes, they compete with money earned in higher wage areas for limited housing stock — further putting primary residences out of reach to families trying to stay here on what are certainly lower wages doing the jobs necessary for the communities to thrive.
While they contribute to the economy, this area boasts an outsized percentage of folks who in order to live a decent (or basic) lifestyle need two or three jobs. So they are not contributing to making the place more livable. And restrictive zoning used to "retain the quality of life" is really used to keep property values up so that the second-home owners don't need to live next to a place with junk cars or unmaintained houses, even if the residents of those places live quietly and are hardworking.
Sometimes I feel that I am like a Disney employee: I'm here to ensure the lights are on for those who want to live their dream and need support staff. If paying extra property taxes is what enables that to happen, I'm all for it. If it is to punish folks for their success, I am not. After all, many folks that have moved here from somewhere else are also wealthy, pay a lot for their homes and support restrictive (and racist) large minimum lots to ensure their "quality of life" is maintained — and we are not penalizing those folks.
What do we do? We need a civil discussion and whatever we do — the second-home owners do need to realize that yes, in fact, they are privileged and like the millionaires tax recently passed they may be asked to pay their fair share to compensate for the downside of their presence.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield