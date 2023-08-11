Letter: Well-deserved kudos for Dashine Moore's Beat the Streets efforts

To the editor: Supportive, strong and caring are a few words that come to mind when attempting to describe Dashine Moore with his commitment to the youth of the Westside community and beyond. ("Dashine Moore's Beat the Streets basketball league thriving as more and more local youth hear the message," Eagle, Aug. 7.)
I have always believed in Dashine. Back in the days of his youth at the Boys and Girls Club, he was always polite and respectful with the staff.
As he grew into a young man, Dashine was tough on himself about his youth experiences but traveled the high road and wanted to prove to everyone that he was going to “Beat The Streets.”
As an adult, he has taken the bull by the horns and is putting the community on his shoulders with the help of others while trying to create a safe and positive upbringing for our youth today.
I am so proud of the man he has become today, and it is just the beginning of his success in his efforts with supporting our youth and beating the streets.
At my days back at St. Joseph High School, Coach Paul Procopio once expressed to me that there are only two types of class in this world, first class and no class. Well, I have to tell you, Dashine Moore is first class all the way.
Keep climbing that mountain, Dashine. There are so many people out there that believe in you and are cheering for your continued success. I know I surely am.
Thank you for what you are doing for our youth and community.
Fred Barschdorf, Pittsfield