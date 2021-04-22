To the editor: Some people believe that guns kill people. Some people believe that people kill people. People with guns kill people.
Many citizens believe that gun ownership is a constitutional right; the Second Amendment words are often referred to as the proof that this right is guaranteed.
The amendment is short and clear. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The Founding Fathers could not envision the future hundreds of years forward. The United States has “a well regulated militia.” The armed services include many branches — the Army, the Air Force, the Navy, the National Guard, the Police.
The United States is well-armed. Individual ownership of guns for the sake itself is not mentioned. The kind of guns that are available today would shock Thomas Jefferson. The amendment states “a well regulated militia.” It seems to me that the amendment speaks more of gun regulation more than individual gun rights. I am not against personal ownership of guns, however there are guns that no individual needs to own.
It is up to government to make sure that gun ownership is regulated so that background checks are mandatory and that weapons that don’t belong on the gun market are removed.
Timothea Tara Nearyfrench, Stockbridge