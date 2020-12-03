We’re all in this long line together
To the editor:
When I was quite young, my father was asked to take on the management of a pharmaceutical company and its enterprise throughout Europe. As its headquarters were located in London, my family hitched a ride on the Queen Mary and we soon found ourselves in merry old England. We took up residence in one of the old mews in Kensington Gardens and my brother, John, and I were told to discard our frumpled jeans and striped T-shirts for proper English schoolboys clothing. Away with the bows and arrows and the Bowie knives, and on with the gray uniforms with red piping and school coat of arms, knee socks, well-polished shoes and, of course, the matching caps. What on Earth was going on? Were we to be bundled like budding urban aristocrats, never to meant to climb another tree or menace the girls with our fierce weapons? This cannot be!
Initial forays in the public realm with our English nanny to guide us proved challenging at first. No tussling with one another while in line before entering school, no running in the hallways as we made our way to the midday meal, and no accosting other children as we all stood in line to gather weekly rations of butter, bacon and such. Nanny was stern, but very kind in her own way. She taught us the rules that pervaded and prevailed in London shortly after the end of World War II. London was not a romper room and we all had a role to play. We were taught to be polite to one another, not to rock the boat when in public and to queue up properly when in line — no matter what the line.
Those experiences of my youth have allowed me to marvel at my countrymen’s recently acquired ability to line up — that is, to queue up — in an orderly fashion during our current battle with the coronavirus — at least in some states. Proper distance is maintained and a civilized order is quite naturally sustained with respect shared in and amongst those in the queue.
This is a good point of departure, in my opinion, as we enter a new era of leadership and as our democracy learns and evolves. This degree of common respect and the granting of space is encouraging. I can only trust that it is the beginning of something truly noble and exciting. Good for us, I say. We can do this — and more. So much more.
Robin Norris, Alford