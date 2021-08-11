To the editor: While it is impossible to avoid the news of life-threatening wildfires, drought, flooding, storms and the urgent United Nations report on the global climate emergency, there is one thing we all can do.
That is write and call our congressman, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, and urge him to cosponsor the End Polluter Welfare Act (H.R.2102) and also commit to opposing all fossil fuel subsidies in the upcoming infrastructure bills. Fossil fuels are destroying our planet, the last thing we need to do is subsidize them.
They say the first thing to do when you are in a hole is stop digging.
Russell Freedman, Lanesborough