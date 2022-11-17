To the editor: Nothing about starting a business is easy: the focus, the coordination, the hoops that one has to jump through and the huge financial risks. Most new businesses don’t make it past their first year.
The Foundry started off as an indoor theater venue. All that changed with the pandemic. The Foundry pivoted to offer amplified outdoor concerts. The Nguyens' home and restaurant of 44 years, Truc Orient Express, is basically a nonpaying audience member. And to make things worse for Truc, very few people are taking seriously her claims of being harmed by having a concert in her backyard.
Truc has had to hire legal counsel, monitor permit breaches and file complaints, attend public meetings and rally support to advocate for herself.
To back up, this shouldn’t happen to anyone. We all know this. And to have Amy and quite a few townspeople saying some combination of Truc’s claims are not true, Amy’s livelihood should supersede Truc’s well-being and what the town gains from outdoor concerts is worth harming Truc makes it even worse.
Truc and her family should have a very special place in West Stockbridge. Yes, the restaurant is quieter than in years past. However, it is still here doing what it can during these challenging times, and its legacy is one we all should be proud of. It’s a legacy of a family escaping a wrongful war, starting from nothing, being embraced by a few in our community, overcoming biases while holding fast to values and culture rooted in care and hard work. This family carried more than their fair share for decades, and it shouldn't end this way.
At this point, a lot of harm has been done. There’s no way that the outdoor concert version of the Foundry can coexist with Truc’s home and restaurant. The next public meeting in West Stockbridge on the matter is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. If you care for Truc and the Nguyen family, please show up and write letters.
Luke Pryjma, Great Barrington