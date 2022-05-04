To the editor: The painful divisions opened up in West Stockbridge by the persistent failure of the Select Board under Eric Shimelonis to deal evenhandedly with all elements of the community need to be healed.
Andy Potter is a professional archivist and keeper of records at the National Archives, so we can be sure that he will be scrupulous in enforcing the laws and bylaws of our town for everyone, and as a former member of the school board he is well-known and highly respected in and beyond our town.
I asked a longtime teacher at Monument for his opinion, and this was his response: “Andy is a deeply principled, honest, and good man whose motives are unimpeachable. He was on the School Committee for years and I only heard the highest praise for him. I think very highly of him."
We are fortunate to have such a fine candidate for Select Board as Andy Potter.
Alice Sedgwick Wohl, West Stockbridge