To the editor: Since The Foundry has no legitimate argument as to why it has been operating for more than a year without necessary legal permits with full knowledge of the Select Board, it has resorted to wage a media war against Truc Orient Express.
Hopefully, the Select Board at the upcoming special permit hearing on Aug. 30 will operate as an impartial, fact-seeking entity and make a decision that is fair to both businesses. The Orient Express has been in existence for four-plus decades while The Foundry opened two years ago. The Orient Express requires a relatively quiet milieu; The Foundry employs musical groups that play excessively loud.
The Select Board gave The Foundry an entertainment license without limits a year ago and without the needed special permit. It is very sad that the Select Board has allowed two businesses to wage war. Surely, there has to be a compromise acceptable to both.
J.A. Beacco Jr., Lee