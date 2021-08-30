To the editor: Apparently, the town government of West Stockbridge can't properly resolve the dispute between these two business. ("Celebrities wade into West Stockbridge feud as permit hearing looms for The Foundry," Eagle, Aug. 28.)
As a retired lawyer, once admitted in Massachusetts, New York and California, this strikes me as a no-brainer. Regardless of the civic contributions of The Foundry owners and the obvious recruitment of their artistic friends to try and tip the scales in their favor, that they would even contemplate destroying a neighboring business demonstrates to me that even those who contribute to the arts in so-called liberal Berkshire County can lack basic fair-minded judgment.
Having avoided the obvious requirement to obtain a permit, they now demand one be issued so they can continue the quasi-discriminating behavior against a business run by long-term Vietnamese residents. About the only thing that can motivate government in today's America is the embarrassment it can bring upon itself by stupid behavior. The town government in West Stockbridge is close to accomplishing this objective.
As one who has not demonstrated since the Vietnam War, be assured that I will join those Vietnamese citizens who may need to mobilize to protest this incipient issue of national embarrassment.
Michael Peskoe, Canaan, N.Y.