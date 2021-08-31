To the editor: There are many longtime residents of the Berkshires who remember when Luy and Trai opened Truc Orient Express in West Stockbridge.
It was 42 years ago. From the start, we knew the restaurant was special. They introduced us to the food of their Vietnamese culture.
We watched the family work hard, including their small children helping in the kitchen drying and sorting dishes and silverware. The children are now grown and have successful careers. After Luy died, Truc, their daughter, returned home to help her mother. For the past two years, Truc has cooked and managed the restaurant steering it through difficult COVID times by herself.
I operate a guest house in Stockbridge and know that, for my guests, Orient Express is a destination restaurant. The week is not complete until they have dinner there. It is not only a dining experience, but a cultural experience, as if you are taken to Vietnam for an evening.
For many years, Orient Express consistently operated year-round. You could depend on it. As Luy and Trai got older, they transitioned to being open six months, then spending six months in Vietnam. They always made sure they were here during the summer season.
This summer, issues regarding noise levels and potential problems with road access have surfaced. These may become long-term complications for this landmark West Stockbridge business — mainly noise levels that could potentially disrupt the quiet atmosphere always enjoyed in the past. West Stockbridge should be proud of Truc Orient Express and should now make decisions to assure that these longtime residents can continue its operation.
Joy Douglass, Stockbridge
The writer operates Douglass House in Stockbridge.