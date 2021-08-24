To the editor: My family and I have been residents of West Stockbridge and frequent patrons of Truc Orient Express for more than 30 years.
We have enjoyed many dinners there with family and friends, and have gotten to know and like the owners and their families. We were disappointed last year that the restaurant was closed due to COVID, and more disappointed this year due to staffing issues, the ongoing noise from their neighbor, The Foundry’s weekly concerts and the uncertainty of the road closure and access to the restaurant.
How can the town treat a local establishment for so many years like that? And how does a new establishment get special treatment at the expense of a long-standing, loyal, tax-paying resident and business? The town of West Stockbridge needs to ensure decisions are fair and equitable, and support its community and the families and the businesses that make it the special place it is.
Carolynn G. Friedman, West Stockbridge