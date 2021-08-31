To the editor: I am a great fan of your reporter Heather Bellow, but I think her recent article concerning the ruckus between Truc Orient Express and The Foundry misspoke regarding the road that now provides access to Truc.
That road, locally called Merritt Road, appears on the deed to The Foundry, but it has been used by everyone who patronizes Truc and used to patronize the glass-blowing business that previously occupied The Foundry’s space. In addition, it has been maintained by the town for decades.
The use of The Foundry’s property for outdoor entertainment is in itself a mistake. It is a small piece of land, and it does not allow the neighboring businesses the peace and quiet they should expect. In particular, Truc Nguyen, who is now running her family’s restaurant, has suffered greatly from noise from The Foundry and from its owner’s attempt to block access to her business.
If it’s true that town counsel is aiding The Foundry in obtaining the necessary special permit it should have had all along, that surely is not right. And if it is true that Ms. Nguyen is suffering financially and personally from the noise coming from the outdoor weekend musical events at The Foundry, then a means must be found to enforce the state laws regarding noise.
The chairman of the Select Board has admitted that he has helped The Foundry with its business. He should recuse himself from the special permit hearing. His behavior at earlier meetings regarding this dispute was proof that he could not be impartial.
Let’s hope for a fair outcome to this difficult process — one that will allow the Nguyen family the freedom to do business as usual, and one that will limit The Foundry’s business so that its neighbors do not have to suffer.
Abby Pratt, West Stockbridge