To the editor: Some of us who live in and pay taxes to West Stockbridge have Housatonic post office addresses and get our water from the private water company called Housatonic Water Works.
The water the company has been providing has a substance in it that makes it unsafe to drink. It is also pale yellow to dark brown.
I would urge the town to put aside funds received from the federal government's American Rescue Plan to help cover whatever costs it will be forced to share to help get clean water to us who live in the hamlet called Williamsville. ("West Stockbridge mulls best uses for federal money that comes with a deadline," Eagle, Oct. 20.)
Most of the costs will be to the town of Great Barrington, where most Housatonic Water Works customers live. But it would be a shame for West Stockbridge to face a big share of those costs with nothing buy taxes to pay them.
Abby Pratt, West Stockbridge