West Stockbridge’s faces permitting dilemma
To the editor: The West Stockbridge Select Board has granted the Foundry an entertainment license to hold outdoor performances in the space of the entrance to Harris Street, without discussion of the question of emergency access to the Orient Express restaurant or tenants living on the street, not to mention the south side of the Foundry itself, and without consideration of the rights and interests of the other business on the street.
The minutes reveal that Selectman Eric Shimelonis strongly favored approving the license and offered his professional expertise in sound engineering to help address the problem of excessive noise, which led to complaints during an earlier outdoor performance at the Foundry. The only person beside the Select Board and the town administrator who is recorded as being present is the owner of the Foundry.
The other evening, I attended a painfully contentious Zoom public hearing of the Select Board regarding further permits for the Foundry related to holding performances in the entrance to Harris Street. Selectman Shimelonis presented the case for the Foundry and appeared to be very much in favor of granting the permit. However, it soon became clear that there was a conflict, because the permit involves closing the entrance to the street for four hours on Friday and Saturday evenings all summer, to the great disadvantage of the Orient Express, whose owner expressed her distress. And complicating the whole situation is the status of Harris Street, which ceased to be an official town road some years ago when the bridge was closed to vehicular traffic but continues to be used and maintained as if it were.
Since I was unable to ask a question, I would like to ask it here. How is it possible to grant permits that would involve closing an access road to emergency vehicles for eight hours a week all summer? Apparently, the fire chief has said he saw no problem, but I drove up there and looked at the area in question and I could not see how an ambulance, much less fire engines, could possibly get past the blocked area. I hope the next public hearing will include the police and fire chiefs to address the basic issue of emergency access, and that this time before they go ahead the Select Board will carefully consider the problem of granting rights to one business that violate the rights of another.
Alice Sedgwick Wohl, West Stockbridge