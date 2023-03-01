Letter: We've also struggled with PittSMART app

To the editor: Maggie Smith’s Feb. 23 letter to the editor about her experience with PittSMART was right on.
We have submitted a request for street repair three times for the same issue over the past two years. First, we get an acknowledgement of the submission. Then, just as Ms. Smith noted, months later a notification that the repair was completed. Not so. Nobody ever came to look at the problem.
I imagine this same issue is citywide. (We are in Ward 4.) It seems evident that no one is really reviewing these submissions and just clearing them from the system as completed. It is a sham.
Our elected councilors should be reviewing these processes to ensure that they work. And, oh yes, what has become of the "pot taxes"?
Ann Proshan, Pittsfield