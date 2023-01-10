Letter: What about Ashli Babbitt?

To the editor: According to The Eagle, approximately 20 citizens peacefully participated in a protest on Jan. 6 in Pittsfield. ("On anniversary of Jan. 6 riot, a question: 'Do you want a community of unity? Or do you want chaos?'" Eagle, Jan. 6.)
None was arrested. Peaceful protests are still allowed in some areas of our country. At almost the same time that the protest in Pittsfield was taking place, a single woman, who was also peacefully protesting in another city, was arrested and hauled off to jail. That woman was Ashli Babbitt’s mother. The arrest happened in Washington, D.C.
In case you don’t remember, Ashli Babbitt was the unarmed, peaceful protester who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer — an officer whom I believe should have been fired for previously leaving a fully loaded pistol in a Capitol Visitor Center men’s room in 2019.
Additionally, despite what the media has claimed, Babbitt was the only person killed on that Jan. 6.
Welcome to “democracy” under liberal Democrats.
Jim Balfanz, Stockbridge