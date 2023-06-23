Letter: What about the landlords?

To the editor: The June 17 article on shortage of rentals ("A new study shows housing costs in Berkshire County make it hard for anyone earning under $27 an hour to stay," Eagle) doesn't consider the difficulty for landlords to provide them.
During the pandemic, the feds imposed a moratorium on rent and mortgage payments. Massachusetts then extended it further. The only way to be reimbursed was having the debtor sign a document saying that the money was owed. Since a lot of debtors simply used this as a means to get out of their obligations, they surely weren't going to cooperate with this. In effect, the state was forcing creditors to provide free housing to debtors without compensation. I find this to be in direct violation of the Fifth Amendment. Who would want to be forced by the state to give away free housing and be responsible for bank payments, taxes, insurance, maintenance, plus all the grief that comes with tenants for free? Most reasonable people would say "No thanks."
The eviction process takes about three months here. Anyone who's had the pleasure will tell you that the Massachusetts Housing Court here is the most unfair, unreasonable and unjust legal process in the state system. It's so grossly biased against the creditor that it's questionable if it's even worth the time to pursue damages. If a defendant decides not to appear or fails to pay a judgment, the court does nothing to enforce it. The real insult is that, at the start of each session, the magistrate offers the debtors free attorneys' services.
It would be good to just once hear the magistrate ask, "Are you current on your payments?" and then follow up with a common-sense decision based on that alone. No current rent, no grievances will be heard. Or maybe the landlord could just get the court to have the delinquent parties immediately removed. That would be huge. Everyone has money for cigarettes, tattoos, liquor, cable TV, cellphones, dining out, etc., but not for rent.
The regulations on rentals are harsh as well. Money must be held in escrow, interest must be paid, homes must be inspected prior to each tenant arrival, homes must be registered on the "blight" list and annual fees paid. Violation penalties are stiff.
The Eagle needs to add a space on the articles' charts for the number of delinquent tenants. Legislators need to get their heads out of the sand to level the playing field and to tell housing courts to treat landlords less lopsidedly.
Jon Macht, Lanesborough