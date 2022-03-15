To the editor: While we are quick to observe negative things that disproportionately affect women, we seldom do this for men.
Men are far more likely to be incarcerated, have problems in school, have hypertension, commit suicide, or suffer workplace injuries and death than woman. Men live shorter lives.
While listening to NPR, I couldn’t help but cringe when the male announcer said of Ukraine, “The refugees are mostly women and children,” as if to suggest the women had it harder. That is because, as the female cohost said, the men of “military age” (18-60) are not allowed to leave the country. Despite this being a serious human rights violation, it has escaped criticism.
Men are being prohibited from fleeing the Ukraine en masse at the borders, separated from their wives and children. The purpose of this is to be able to conscript men in the military. It quite literally divests men over ownership of their own lives and control as to whether they will be subject to injury.
The United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, Article 13(2) states, “Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own.” Article 30 says, “Nothing in this Declaration may be interpreted as implying for any State, group or person any right to engage in any activity or to perform any act aimed at the destruction of any of the rights and freedoms set forth herein.”
There are many reasons a man might choose not to fight. He may be a pacifist. His religion might forbid it. He may not believe in the war. He might believe in the war, but think resistance is futile. He might feel a greater duty to stay alive to support his children or parents.
My grandfather, Rinaldo Del Gallo Sr., immigrated to the United States and went for a visit back home to Italy. While visiting, he was drafted by the Italian army and nearly died in the Australian Alps in a literal uphill battle in pointless bloodshed in a World War (unlike the second) where nobody was right. Later in life, we believe his health ailments might have had a lot to do with his experiences during World War I. So it is personal when I hear men are not allowed to flee a country but must rather stay and fight in a war they do not wish to participate in.
Rinaldo Del Gallo III, Pittsfield