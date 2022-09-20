To the editor: As a former faculty member of Monument Mountain Regional High School when it opened in 1968, we worked very hard to make the school exceptional.
I believe that we were successful. Yes, there were levels of offerings based upon motivation and ability of the students. Yet all students were eligible to take any course offered. The guidance department and word of mouth determined which courses were appropriate for each student. There was never any conscious thought that students were unequal or suffered from lack of opportunity to take any course offered . Some did; most did not. We taught each course with passion.
Monument of late has determined to take the latest educational fad of "equality, equity and inclusion" and implement it at the ninth and now 10th grade. ("A Berkshires high school set out to level the academic playing field. Is it moving too fast?," Eagle, Sept. 17.) Heather Bellow's article focuses upon the romantic notion which is beyond dispute: Who can argue against equality, equity and inclusion? What she avoids is the pragmatic teaching of students of all abilities and motivation in the same room. As a social studies/history/humanities teacher of 37 years, the very notion is mind blowing. There are a number of teachers whom she does not mention who have very strong opinions of what Monument has done. I suspect that the present faculty feels the same but for obvious reasons remain mute.
The superintendent and principal state that they are working on improving the practical teaching within such a classroom milieu. As a grandparent of two students — one in ninth, the other in 10th — what and how are they being taught ? Textbooks have replaced primary and secondary readings. The six-week Holocaust unit (first of its kind in the country) is pretty much gone. I am saddened.
John Beacco Jr., Lee