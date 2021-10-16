To the editor: I am always disheartened when I make a trip to the Center Street area in Pittsfield.
I drive by the Berkshire Carousel and see sadness. I feel extremely bad for all of the wonderful artists, painters and volunteers who put in countless hours of time and money to carve the horses, benches and all of the time, work, campaigning and money invested into this project, and now it sits rotting in place.
Is there nothing that can be done to get this project open and running again — maybe by next spring?
Judy Condron, Dalton