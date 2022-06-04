To the editor: Samuel Alito’s leaked draft Supreme Court decision calls for overturning Roe v. Wade, which, in 1973, granted the right to access to abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy.
Will the draft become a reality? Highly likely. In any case, we should prepare to react to the potential reality — and worse. Could we go all “Handmaid’s Tale”? Any pregnancy not carried to completion investigated as murder? Birth control outlawed? National prohibition no matter what your state says?
Clearly, the judicial system has been taken over by a minority with a particular view of the right to privacy and women’s right to control decisions about their own bodies.
After years of increasing personal freedom, this ultra-conservative Supreme Court is threatening to go in the opposite direction and remove a Constitutional protection.
What can be done? Protests and letters to the editor help, but here are some other thoughts.
1. In Massachusetts, we are fortunate. The Guttmacher Institute cites Massachusetts as having among the widest access to abortion of any state. If you’re a Massachusetts citizen, be sure to thank your state representative and senator.
2. Elections matter — a lot. Of course, the current judicial branch bias is a result of a Republican Senate and presidential administration. (Remember the nonappointment of Merrick Garland?) And don’t neglect state elections. If the draft decision goes through, access to abortion — and women’s health care in general — will be the subject of state law. Ask all candidates about their commitment to choice.
3. Opposition? Be prepared to invest and stick with the fight. If you can afford it, give to groups that both lobby for choice and support the scarcer and scarcer clinics (NARAL, Planned Parenthood). Volunteer at a local clinic or campaign for pro-choice candidates in other states.
Anti-choice forces have been working to overturn Roe for more than 40 years. Hopefully it won’t take that long to regain the rights we’re in danger of losing but be prepared for the long haul.
Lucy Kennedy, Lenox
The writer is a member of Berkshire Democratic Brigades.