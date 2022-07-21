To the editor: In light of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, it appears that Christians now have an opportunity to finally address the aborted souls of their own past choices.
These babies clearly had a life and a name. One very important website allows Christians to create a proper burial for each of these aborted souls and give them a name in their own book of life. Realizing that even these souls need a proper burial, we can allow the spirit of grace to heal souls rather than trying to forget them.
With this recognition, judgmental Christians can begin to heal for their past choices and change the high rate of abortion and potentially stop the same high rates of divorce. Accountability for abortion goes both ways, even among Christians. Let us allow the healing spirit of grace to bring recognition of the names of these souls and begin to heal the obligations of their existence. It may be a choice everyone can live with.
Mark Earl Dallmeyer, Pittsfield