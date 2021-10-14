To the editor: I have been a homeowner in Clarksburg since 1980.
I am originally from Shrewsbury, a bedroom town just east of Worcester. It was quite a change for me, but I fell in love with the area and its natural beauty. Although I still have my Worcester dialect, I am accepted and welcomed by everyone in our community. People in Northern Berkshire really care about each other and help one another.
Sadly, I have been reading about the major problems facing our town government here in Clarksburg. ("Clarksburg town manager departs amid wave of turnover in Town Hall," Eagle, Oct. 6.) From my point of view, it is a total fiasco, and the citizens of our town should not have to put up with it. So, I have a few proposals that I would like to offer as a retired educator:
1. Hire a competent town manager at a very competitive salary — no more nepotism.
2. Offer Select Board members fair compensation as representatives of our citizens.
3. Hire a grant writer who knows how to write grants that will bring money to our town.
4. Hire competent, knowledgeable people for our Highway Department who know how to repair roads properly and how to deal with drainage problems that plague this town.
Several years ago, my late partner Paul and I voted for a new school. We almost won. Another vote was taken because of the closeness of the vote, and the anti-new school voters came out in droves. Many of these people had children and grandchildren who had attended the Clarksburg School. Very sadly, the new school was voted down.
Our view at that time was the following: Provide an excellent education for the children of Clarksburg, because they are our future. Even though the both of us were retired, and had no children, we cared about the future of this town and were willing to pay the additional taxes.
So, citizens of our town: Please speak up. Write editorials. Let your voice be heard. If I were not 77 with health issues, I would run for Select Board. Please help make our town of Clarksburg a place where people will find a good quality of life — a place where young people would want to stay and enjoy a good quality of life.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg