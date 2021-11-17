To the editor: Today, for the second time, I have been subjected to seeing a truly offensive flag, billowing in the breeze, screaming its vulgarity.
This one on lower West Street, and the other is on Onota Street. They say in large letters: “F” Biden.
It is shocking when one comes upon such a tasteless display. It happened for the first time for my husband and me in the Fingers Lakes region of New York in 2020, only that one said “F Your Feelings,” and below this, of course, “Trump.” I couldn’t believe the town allowed this flag to fly.
So here’s the thing. If you want to express yourself, flag owners, it’s your right, right? But instead of saying something intelligent, you are taking a crass and crude road in expressing yourself and, in the process, exposing children to a vulgarity and an idea that it’s OK to speak this way and post such a terrible declaration. But for those who support Trump, it is business as usual.
For the ignorant who wave these flags, it is only a reflection of your terrible taste and your uncaring nature in offending others. It says nothing else. It says you can’t communicate any better than this. How pathetic is that?
Amy Renak, Pittsfield