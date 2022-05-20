To the editor: Kathy Hochul’s selection of New York State's 19th District Rep. Antonio Delgado to be lieutenant governor and her 2022 running mate has implications for both our area and the nation as a whole.
For a clearly ambitious Delgado, this move takes him out of what looks to be a contentious House race and elevates him to a statewide role, albeit without much actual political power. For Hochul, who currently holds a 4-point lead in her reelection race but faces the possibility that Andrew Cuomo jumps in, Delgado is a good choice. He is Black and Hispanic, was educated at Oxford and Harvard Law, and served two terms in Congress where he has been honored for bipartisanship. He actually had 10 bills signed into law by Donald Trump.
The race to succeed him in the House will begin with a special election to finish out his current term, and continue with the general election in November. Republican Dutchess County executive Marcus Molinaro, who was already set to challenge Delgado for the seat, will presumably run in both contests. Democrats expected to run include Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and state Sen. Michelle Hinchey.
That the 19th is in the process of being redrawn adds a major uncertainty. If more of the Hudson Valley and areas around Albany are added to the district, Democrats gain an advantage. If the district is extended farther out into central New York, Republicans benefit.
The maps have to be redrawn by May 24, and the new primary date for the general election is Aug. 23. It’s possible the special election would be held on that day as well, depending on when Delgado officially resigns.
Fasten your seat belts; we’re in for a bumpy ride.
Paul Kolderie, Hoosick, N.Y.