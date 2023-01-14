Letter: What else did George Santos lie about?

To the editor: Given all the lies Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has told about his achievements, and the legitimate questions the people of his district have as to where and how he obtained the money for the large "loan" he made to his campaign, there is another question that investigators should be asking.
Is George Santos actually a citizen of this country? Was he born here? If he was born in Brazil or some other country, has he become a citizen of the United States?
That is the most crucial and basic question that investigators should be checking. I have grave doubts concerning his citizenship.
Barbara Roberts, Pittsfield