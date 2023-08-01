Letter: What exactly are Twelve Oaks residents trying to keep out?

To the editor: When I read the story about the 6- to 7-foot fence planned to isolate the proposed affordable housing in Lenox, I checked to see if I had picked up a newspaper from some deep-red state. ("A ‘border wall’ for a Lenox affordable housing project? Here’s why condo residents want a chain-link fence separating their community from Pennrose's proposed units," Eagle, July 22.)
Let's go directly to the absurd: The developer said that the Twelve Oaks community doesn't want people "coming over, walking their dogs through it." Does anyone think it requires a 6- to 7-foot high wall to keep out dog walkers? Maybe you can chuck a chihuahua four or five feet in the air, but wouldn't a lower fence be enough to keep out most dogs? Unless it's not really the dogs they want to keep out.
Today, I drove through Twelve Oaks. I parked at the clubhouse and read my book for a while. There was no fence to stop me or my dog, if I had one, nor was there a sign indicating that this is a “private community,” as their lawyer claims. So why do the Twelve Oaks residents need a fence on one side of their development and not the other? Who is welcome in Twelve Oaks, and who is not?
If there is a non-elitist answer to this question, I cannot think of it. I hope our elected officials will remove this monument to intolerance before it is constructed.
Don Weber, Lenox