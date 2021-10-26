To the editor: I miss those days growing up in the 1960s; I was witness to many an avid political discussion at the dinner table.
My father always took the conservative, establishment point of view; my older brothers railed against the Vietnam War, Nixon and the establishment. I often found myself finding some agreement with both sides. I can't recall anyone losing their temper in all those years. My dad never pulled rank or tried to discourage disagreement. He often raised his voice but it was with passion, not in anger.
Years later, when I lived in Worcester, it was me debating with Debbie, my friend and a waitress at the local diner, where I went for late breakfast every Saturday after work. Debbie was a Red Sox fan; I cheered for the Yankees. She was a Reagan conservative; I was against everything Republicans stood for. We had some great debates. We never gave an inch but we always appreciated that the other was informed and could back up our positions.
I can remember other diner patrons looking at us oddly, maybe expecting someone to get angry. I found those discussion healthy and invigorating and I was sure to keep up on the issues between breakfasts. It sure beat yelling at the TV. Years later, I thought perhaps Facebook discussions would fill my need for issue debates. I couldn't have been more wrong.
Whatever happened to people in this country? Whatever happened to the idea of agreeing to disagree? I have some great debates with the TV now but it just isn't the same.
Scott Haskell, Lenox