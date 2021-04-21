To the editor: We are not only suffering from COVID, a physical pandemic, we are also suffering from two other pandemics: raceovid and gunovid.
All can kill thousands of people and will ultimately result in many Americans needing to be sent to prison or other facilities.
But the most dangerous pandemic of all is egovid — one caused by the ego enzyme that needs power to exist. Egovid is mainly found in the Senate and its blatant carriers are unmasked, allowing the enzyme to spread rapidly. It is the father of raceovid and gunovid and a vaccine must be found.
If we want our country to regain health, sanity and kindness, we must develop this vaccine soon and it must be administered by a needle — not in the arm, but in the soul.
Laird White, Lenox