To the editor: Ever since Cain picked up that rock and became the world's first murderer by slaying his brother and the Lord placed the mark of Cain upon him to protect himself from being slain himself in return, now the GOP, NRA and other fringe groups have taken it upon themselves to follow through.
Mankind and the merchants of death have developed more efficient methods of killing ourselves without God's help. When Jesus said "Suffer the little children unto me," I never realized he meant it quite so literally.
Why is it the innocents are so readily sacrificed? Why hundreds of thousands suffer and perish in wars just to please the vanity of a few deluded men — Hitler, Mussolini, Putin, Trump?
I support Second Amendment rights, but all owners should be: 21 or older, of sound mind/no criminal records, submit to full background checks and refrain from membership in fringe or criminal organizations.
No military-grade assault weapons should be made available to anyone not belonging to military or law-enforcement organizations. These weapons were designed strictly to kill enemy combatants, not for deer-hunting or killing unarmed civilians and innocent children.
Stop the madness and senseless slaughter now.
Michael J. Amaral, Pittsfield