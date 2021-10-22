To the editor: I wanted to write this letter to the editor to clean up and express some issues that have come up during the Pittsfield School Committee election debate.
I, Bill Tyer, support teachers and student safety in our schools. I will do this on a couple of levels. First, I will work toward and advocate for more school resource officers. I believe that this would be the first line of defense toward safe environments. I will work to ensure that adjustment councilors are present on a full-time basis in all our schools. I believe that a community conversation should be had concerning school building needs. We need to have a five- to 10-year committee, whose plans should be reviewed on a yearly basis.
I believe that we have soaked so much money into our school bus system that we need to reenforce it, not abandon it. The future will determine if this stays the case.
Many have been critical of the current School Committee and the decisions that have been made. I will not second-guess those decisions, but will offer that I would address them differently. I do not support mask mandates — suggestions yes, but no mandates. I feel the same regarding vaccine mandates. I have two school-age children. Will they be given the shot? Likely yes, but that is a decision that a parent, not a government entity, will make. We as a community need to engage in the conversation; I am willing to advocate for that conversation.
Many agree with me, some do not, but they all agree that Bill Tyer will listen and advocate for them. Thank you to all that support me, those that will support me and those that vote on Nov. 2. Thank you.
Bill Tyer, Pittsfield
The writer is a candidate for Pittsfield School Committee.