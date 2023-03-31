Letter: What I want to know about Mount Greylock's DEI initiative

To the editor: The DEI initiative and the DEI administrative position in the Mount Greylock Regional School District have been a source of ongoing controversy since they first were suggested.
There is little, if any, disagreement that our communities want our schools to be safe, free of bias and welcoming. The controversy stems from determining the best way to achieve this goal. Superintendent Jason McCandless was spot on when he said that advocating for the schools “in complete isolation of the bigger picture ... is not a good recipe for actually getting a budget through town meeting. It is not a good recipe for building a long and respectful relationship with the communities you depend on for financial support.” Unfortunately, there is still a great deal of uncertainty about what Superintendent McCandless described as an “ethically and morally mandated position.”
Questions I see as needing comment from the district before communities vote are:
• How did the founding DEI committee come to life? What ongoing problems in our schools and/or specific events prompted its creation? Who were the founding members? How were they selected? Was there diversity of opinion on whether the initiative was needed? Was there diversity of opinion on whether a DEI administrator was needed?
• Who made the recommendations about curriculum changes? How were these changes vetted? How were they approved? Were any academics replaced by the DEI curriculum?
• What specific, identifiable changes to the school curriculum and/or ”climate” does the School Committee and school administration anticipate once this DEI position is implemented?
• What specific criteria will the district use to define and recognize success?
• Where can the public see the job description for the DEI administrator?
• Why did the DEI search committee not find a suitable candidate? How might they change their search if the position is approved?
• Many DEI programs now exist in many schools. Has the district duly researched the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of several existing programs?
The opportunity for public comment begins this week. I hope all interested community members will ask their questions and state their concerns and/or their support both for the initiative and the administrative position. Information, especially clearly stated and based on fact, defuses controversy and often gains much-needed support.
Donna Wied, Williamstown