To the editor: Recent front-page stories on deodorant, Wampum pouches, Valentine's flowers, pottery-making and potholes were interesting but not “news” one would expect on the front page of an award-winning newspaper.
Here are suggestions for important news topics that, in my opinion, should receive extensive coverage by The Eagle:
Highest inflation rate since 1982 at 7.5 percent.
Supply chain issues causing depleted stock in stores.
Quinnipiac poll putting Biden’s approval rate at 37 percent.
Preparations for Russian cyber attacks on the United States.
Special Counsel John Durham’s court filings referred to by Senator Rubio as the “biggest political scandal in American History”.
Stock trade bill banning lawmakers and spouses from activity in the market while in office.
Risk of cardiac complications from mRNA vaccines for young men under 30.
The psychological, emotional and cognitive damage to children masked in schools for seven hours daily.
Pentagon using taxpayer funds to buy COVID tests made in China.
Peaceful Canadian trucker protestors met with riot police, rooftop snipers, and arrests with threats of closing bank accounts, license loss, and taking custody of property, children and pets.
Hunter Biden’s laptops and Peter Schweitzer’s documented revelations of Biden family’s monetary connections to China and Ukraine which compromise the president.
Biden’s cognitive competency has not been properly assessed by a non-partisan physician with results made public.
Major rise in gas and heating prices and job loss after closing Keystone Pipeline by Executive Order on day one of presidency. Price of oil almost $100 barrel which now must be purchased from Saudis. The U.S. sold American energy under Trump.
I look forward to seeing these major, important, newsworthy topics covered in The Eagle. Minimal reporting and “bias by omission” is not journalism.
Judith Belanger, Adams