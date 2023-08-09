Letter: What I'd like to see in Pittsfield's next mayor

To the editor: Now that we are preparing to choose our next mayor for Pittsfield, it is vital to know that our economic health will rely upon the wisdom and knowledge of the candidates.
I, for one, look for character and negotiating power. It is clear to me that a community such as ours does not need another police state where neighbor turns in neighbor or a situation where we rely upon past traffic flows to determine the future of our city.
Running for mayor needs the base for converting power into new and shining businesses from all over the world. A large focus on traffic does not have the industrial interests necessary to set intellectual criteria based upon corporate settlements and boardroom decisions featured in the past by Jack Welch, six sigma or learning management systems for our young workers and their families. It is important to show them that business can be fun and rewarding in ways they have never imagined. The full aspect of training must include development of trade shows, utilization of our electric vehicle hubs and certainly a professional view of how to design the best way to party for our growing young people.
We need a larger, worldly outlook that shines a light on the anthropological foundation that Pittsfield provides. These industrial benefits are engrained within each family in the area, including upstate New York and Springfield. To focus on a background in traffic enforcement and teaching our neighbors a strict lesson only takes away from the true benefit found in the fundamentals of Dale Carnegie and Zig Ziglar. The principle of helping companies around the world to gain a pathway to the Berkshires only takes five minutes and gives power to our vote to create immediate interconnection for our neighbor cities around the world to use as a model.
Look up and see that our future can be a bright party. Let us chose an economic expert for the role of mayor this time and stop bringing back a traffic cop mentality to this wonderful place. Be strong and put a lawn sign out for progress. Start to see that Pittsfield is a much better place than wagging those fingers and stopping its flow.
Mark Earl Dallmeyer, Pittsfield