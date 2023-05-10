Letter: What is America afraid of?

To the editor: Listening and reading the news makes me think about what are we afraid of.
Our country continues to show its fear of anyone and anything that doesn’t support our beliefs and judgments. We are a nation that proudly represented and believed we were “the great melting pot.” It was true as long as you were white, European and Christian. Today, we oppose immigrants of different cultures and skin color. We pass legislation against LGBTQ people. We are afraid of things we don’t know anything about. For example, Florida's governor was elected on eliminating instruction on critical race theory in public schools. It wasn’t taught there.
We are so afraid that we will do anything and believe anything that doesn’t support our thoughts. Shame on us.
In summary, I must admit that I am afraid. I am afraid of ignorance and conspiracy theories. I am afraid of semiautomatic weapons with unlimited magazines. I am afraid for our uncompromising country.
Peter T. Murphy, Pittsfield