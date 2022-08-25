To the editor: I ordered two items from Walmart.com — an outdoor “light bulb” security camera and a dawn-to-dust light bulb.
The total came to $34.72. I needed another item for at least 28 cents for my order to meet the $35 minimum to qualify for free shipping. I didn’t quite know what to look for, but since I use a lot of glue stick, I typed in “glue stick” and on my computer screen came an assortment of choices. A store-brand two-pack was offered for only 25 cents; I splurged and bought two packages for 50 cents, which got my order over the $35 requirement.
A day later, we received two emails, two texts and two telephone calls from the driver looking for our door. A delivery truck came to our entrance footbridge to drop off part of my order — a bag with my name on a distinctive label containing the two two-packs of glue sticks — an order totaling 50 cents.
Do you think Walmart made any money by insisting I had to order an additional item to get over their $35 minimum to qualify for free delivery and then delivering the glue sticks all by themselves?
While I admire the service for my precious glue sticks, what is the shopping world coming to? Meanwhile, the sidewalks in North Adams seem as empty of shoppers today as they have been for the past three decades.
Eric Rudd, North Adams