What is wrong with Massachusetts vaccine plan?
To the editor: My wife and I live in Lee. She is 80 years old and has had breast cancer. I am 79 and am a Type 1 diabetic. I have signed up to receive COVID-19 information from the commonwealth, but I cannot get answers to a number of relevant questions, including the following.
When and where will my wife and I be able to get vaccinated? I also can’t find answers to the frustrating questions of why friends and relatives of ours in New York, New Jersey and Florida have already been able to get vaccinated without difficulty and why Massachusetts has such difficulty in making vaccines available, especially to senior citizens and other having special needs. We even know people who live in Massachusetts and who own homes in Florida who have been vaccinated in Florida.
The state must do something, immediately, to make vaccinations available and to let people know how to make appointments to get them in locations convenient to their homes. Surely our health officials are as competent as those in New York, New Jersey and Florida. Let’s see that competence demonstrated.
Robert E. Turtz, Lee