Letter: What is wrong with the Lee public school system?

To the editor: What is wrong with Lee Public Schools?
The article about the teacher not feeling supported in the Lee Public School System continues a disturbing trend. ("A Lee teacher is resigning after student artwork displayed swastikas, saying he no longer feels safe at the school," Eagle, June 9.)
Lee has always been an apparent destination for teachers. In recent years, however, it appears that under the watch of Superintendent Michael Richard and Principal Gregg Brighenti, there has been a mass exodus due to the lack of support or the retribution of teachers for standing up for and/or doing what they believe in.
Maybe it’s time for the school board and the people of Lee to take a look at the lack of support by the superintendent and the principal before it’s too late. As an example, the Lee Public Schools are struggling right now to fill positions that in recent years would have drawn numerous qualified applicants. It is time for the people of Lee to open their eyes and take notice of the absence of leadership within the Lee Public School System.
Carol Newberry, Lanesborough