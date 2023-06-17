Letter: What it's like for food pantries to face growing statewide food insecurity

To the editor: The most recent report on food insecurity in Massachusetts is of great concern to the board of the People’s Pantry of Great Barrington.
According to massnonprofit.org, one third of Massachusetts households are experiencing hunger even as the pandemic emergency has ended. A statewide study estimates that one in three Massachusetts adults continued to struggle with food insecurity in 2022, with approximately 1.8 million adults reporting household food insecurity, the same as in 2021. Extra SNAP benefits ended June 2, which means typical Massachusetts households receiving benefits will lose $151 a month in funding.
Here are more disturbing statistics: 36 percent of households with children experienced food insecurity, which means that children were hungry, skipped a meal or did not eat for a whole day due to lack of funds. Coping strategies include watering down infant formula, buying the cheapest food, or choosing between paying for medical care, housing, utilities and transportation. Lack of proper nutrition can cause or exacerbate medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, malnutrition, heart disease, allergies and obesity.
The injustice and inequity of the public health emergency that is food insecurity disproportionally affects Black and Hispanic households, children, LGBTQ communities and those with chronic medical conditions who suffer the consequences according to Dr. Elsie Taveras, chief community health and health equity officer at Mass General Brigham: “The deep-rooted disparities in food insecurity highlighted in this report are not a matter of personal choices, but a reflection of the structural and systemic barriers that prevent our most vulnerable residents from accessing nutritious, affordable, and consistent food sources.”
It is the mission of the People’s Pantry to provide healthy nutritious food, local whenever feasible, for those facing food insecurity. We do this in collaboration with many other like-minded organizations in Berkshire County and beyond. This work has become much more difficult for all of us as more people need our services and the cost of food continues to rise for our clients and the pantry. (Contrary to popular belief, we purchase nearly all the food we distribute.)
Pantry clients tell us that their mental/emotional health is greatly improved by knowing they can feed their households well. Physical health is also improved by eating high quality food rather than food purchased at a dollar store.
At this time of great and growing need in our community, we encourage everyone to support local efforts to alleviate food insecurity. Feeding our neighbors feeds the well-being of our whole community, and to do that we depend on you.
Beth Moser, Great Barrington
John Cheek, South Egremont
The writers are, respectively, board president and board member of The People's Pantry in Great Barrington.