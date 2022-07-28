To the editor: In the course of my work with Second Street Second Chances, I became immersed in understanding what issues are faced by incarcerated individuals as they seek to reenter their communities, as well as the philosophy that underpins the way individuals are treated during their sentences and supported after their release.
My preconceived and ill-informed notions of incarceration were blown away at our first meeting to design the program, which included formerly incarcerated individuals who shared their experiences. When I saw one of them give a hug to her former case worker from the Sheriff’s Office, I knew I had a lot to learn to get beyond the stereotypes. What I learned is that there is a top-to-bottom culture, inspired and nurtured by Sheriff Bowler, of making sure that the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction is more a temporary home and school than a warehouse. Not only are residents treated humanely, but they are, in coordination with community partners, afforded job training opportunities, education around healthy lifestyles, financial literacy, and treatment of substance use disorder and mental conditions, with the goal of having no one return to incarceration.
That support doesn’t end at the end of the driveway. Working with an even wider spectrum of community partners and hand-in-hand with the Sheriff’s Office, Second Street seeks to ensure that once these individuals are outside the daily structure of incarceration, there is an even higher level of community support. This project has the potential to be a national model in community partnerships and innovative strategies and programs and would not have been possible without the enthusiastic leadership and involvement of Sheriff Thomas Bowler and his team.
When the formerly incarcerated return to their communities as productive citizens, they and their families are better off, and their communities are better off. It is as much a matter of public safety as it is about compassion. This is the Sheriff Bowler I have come to know and respect. He does his job well and with humanity. He ensures the people in his care are in a better place when they leave than when they got there, and his concern and support extend beyond their incarceration. By doing all that, he helps build our communities and deserves our support.
Mark Gold, Williamstown