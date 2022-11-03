To the editor: After reading the Oct. 28 letter to the editor “What MAGA means to me,” I thought I might have learned something new about myself, namely, that I was, in fact on the MAGA train, as the letter-writer put it.
After all, I, too, want to drain the swamp, meaning getting rid of corruption in Washington. There’s plenty of that, and I don’t really think we need a scorecard to find corruption on both sides of the aisle as well as the so-called non-aligned (see wallstreetonparade.com).
The letter suggests being MAGA is not being racist, supporting legal immigration and making sure there is only one set of laws that applies to everyone no matter what political party. If that defines being MAGA, count me in.
But, as I thought about it, some doubt crept in. Was I really MAGA? So, I decided to see if I fit the criteria. According to a survey conducted by professors from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Washington, nearly 100 percent of MAGA supporters believe Trump’s election fraud claims (there was none) and that voting should be harder. Most think women seek special favors, that immigration changes our culture for the worse, and that “Black people would be as well off as white people if they tried.”
According to a poll from the Public Religion Research Institute, Republicans (many, if not most, of whom are MAGA supporters) rate nearly three times as high on a structural racism index than Democrats and “overwhelmingly back efforts to preserve the legacy of the Confederacy.”
According to a poll by Navigator Research and Global Strategy Group, about one-third of Republicans, presumably all MAGA, support the Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and just over half of Republicans, and presumably all, oppose the House of Representatives' investigation of that event. According to a Marist poll, only 12 percent of Republicans consider the events of Jan. 6 “to be an insurrection and a threat to democracy.”
So, on second thought, I guess I’m not MAGA after all. The good news, though, is that there are many things we can still agree on.
Edward Lane, Stockbridge