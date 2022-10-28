To the editor: Carole Owens writes in a recent column of the premise that "Make America Great Again" needs to act to prevent a nonwhite takeover of our country. ("Carole Owens: Out of many, what? Part 2: The perverted logic of us and them," Eagle, Oct. 22.)
What MAGA really stands for, and is certainly understandable by those who know it, is that we simply need to drain the swamp in D.C. Further, when one realizes that so many nonwhites are on board the MAGA train, one will realize that whites are not threatened by minorities.
What MAGA people understand is that illegal immigration is what threatens this country. MAGA supporters don’t care from which country immigrants come from so long as they come here legally, assimilate into our culture and follow the laws.
MAGA believers actually believe that it has been Democrats who have openly allowed the flooding of our country by illegals, no matter what their color.
The push to return to American values means, among others, to restore the rule of law where there is only one set of laws that applies to everyone — no matter what political party. It also is the demand that our politicians and government officials follow our Constitution.
Sensible “white” people don’t really care who will replace us in the future (after all, we’ll be gone) — as long as they become legal citizens, follow our laws, assimilate into our culture and understand that there cannot be two sets of laws and that every citizen has God-given rights that the government cannot take away from them.
That means the country will continue to remain the beacon of freedom in the world so our heirs can enjoy the freedoms we have been endowed with by our forefathers.
Owens’ quote — “Remember: We are in the majority" — is simply false. Independents are the largest voting group in America. Democrats have managed to sway enough to vote for them at various times. However, invariably the leaders of the Democrat Party take things too far left, and the independents leave them behind at election time.
This is what is going to happen this election as voters wake up and vote to begin the work of bringing America back to being the center-right country we have historically been.
Please note: I write this as an individual citizen and not as a member of any board or committee in our town.
Jim Balfanz, Stockbridge