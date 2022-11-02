To the editor: I appreciate a recent letter-writer's explanation of what Donald Trump's slogan “Make America Great Again” means to him ("Letter: What MAGA means to me," Eagle, Oct. 28.) and thought I would share what this slogan means to me, an Independent voter who leans left and was born and raised in Massachusetts in the 1960s and 1970s.
I look at America’s past and I see unequal opportunities for all women and nonwhite men. I remember learning history that ignored the contributions of women and nonwhite men. I remember a time when all women and nonwhite men had little to no representation in the arts. I remember a time when I was made to feel less than because my family practiced a minority religion, and I remember a time when local politicians could decide if two consenting adults could engage in sexual relationships and, if relevant, use birth control.
I don’t think that was a great time for America and I believe we can and should continue to strive to be better.
I do miss the America that had a semblance of bipartisanship so that laws (like those that would govern immigration) could be passed and where huge pay disparities between CEOs and employees didn’t exist and the middle class was growing and housing was attainable, and I miss a Republican Party where our outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker was the norm, not an anomaly.
Andrea Sholler, Stockbridge