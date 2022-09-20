To the editor: In order to make a political point, the governor of Florida sent 50 undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard without letting anyone there know they were coming.
The response from the progressives so far has been to escalate this political stupidity. However, as Mark Twain observed: “Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level, then beat you with experience.”
So, instead of playing his game, I would suggest we ask him to send more immigrants who are willing to come to Massachusetts. “Help Wanted” signs are posted at almost every business. Hundreds of these jobs are going unfilled. We need people who are willing and eager to work.
Sounds to me like a win-win idea. Provide immigrants with the opportunity to better their lives and provide us with a pool of hardworking employees. That is exactly what my grandparents did 100 years ago when they emigrated.
Some will claim that these undocumented immigrants will be a drain on our economy. In fact, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for any benefits from the U.S. government. But, as Trump and his toadies have learned, "Why let the facts get in the way of the truth?"
Leon Serra, Pittsfield